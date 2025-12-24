FIIs flip to net buyers, giving Indian stocks a boost

These new FII inflows—plus strong buying from Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs), who set a record with ₹7.51 lakh crore in purchases this year—are bringing much-needed stability to the market during a volatile stretch.

What's behind the turnaround?

A stronger rupee (thanks to RBI intervention), attractive prices for big financial and IT stocks, and lower US bond yields are making India more appealing for global investors right now.