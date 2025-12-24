Next Article
FIIs flip to net buyers, giving Indian stocks a boost
Business
After months of heavy selling, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) just switched gears and bought ₹1,346 crore in Indian shares between December 17-19, 2025.
This fresh wave of foreign money is bringing much-needed stability to the market during a volatile stretch.
Why does this matter?
These new FII inflows—plus strong buying from Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs), who set a record with ₹7.51 lakh crore in purchases this year—are bringing much-needed stability to the market during a volatile stretch.
What's behind the turnaround?
A stronger rupee (thanks to RBI intervention), attractive prices for big financial and IT stocks, and lower US bond yields are making India more appealing for global investors right now.