Rupee slips to 89.79 against US dollar as year-end pressures mount
The Indian rupee dropped by 16 paise on Wednesday, closing at 89.79 per US dollar—mainly because foreign investors kept pulling money out and bullion importers needed more dollars.
The currency started the day stronger but couldn't hold on, a trend analysts say reflects the cautious mood in markets as the year wraps up.
RBI's moves can't stop the slide; oil prices add heat
Even after the Reserve Bank of India pumped in extra dollars and bought government securities to help steady things, demand for dollars stayed high and crude oil prices crept up again.
Stock markets felt it too, with both Sensex and Nifty ending lower as investors played it safe heading into the new year.