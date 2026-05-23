FIIs pull out ₹30,374cr from Indian equities in May

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have sold Indian equities worth ₹2.22 lakh crore in 2026, continuing their net selling streak for the third consecutive month. So far this month, they have sold shares worth ₹30,374 crore. On Friday alone, FIIs sold domestic shares worth ₹4,440.47 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers at ₹6,003.53 crore.

Market impact How did the markets fare? The recent FII trends have had a major impact on the Indian stock market. Despite strong selling pressure in pharma and health stocks, DII's buying activity helped benchmark indices end with gains. The Nifty gained 64.60 points or 0.27% to close at 23,719.30, while Sensex settled at 75,415.35, up by 231.99 points or 0.31%.

Investor outlook Factors affecting investor sentiment Pabitro Mukherjee, Associate Vice President - Research at Bajaj Broking, has commented on the current FII trends. He said that investor sentiment remains cautious due to persistent geopolitical tensions and rising crude oil prices. The Indian rupee further weakened during the week, slipping to a fresh all-time low against the US dollar. A sharp rise in bond yields over inflation concerns and fears of prolonged higher interest rates kept investors on edge.

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