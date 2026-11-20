Just months ago, FIIs had pulled out over $60 billion from India. Now, they've brought back more than $14 billion in just 15 trading sessions.

This wave of investment has sent the Nifty and Sensex to nine-month highs and boosted the rupee to 92.67 against the US dollar.

For young investors and market watchers, it's a strong sign that global confidence in India's economy is bouncing back.