FIIs pump nearly ₹32,646.67cr into Indian shares this week
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have pumped nearly ₹32,646.67 crore into Indian shares this week alone, with Friday's net purchases of ₹10,308.42 crore, their biggest single-day buying this week.
This marks 15 days in a row of steady FII buying, even as domestic investors were selling, pushing stock market benchmarks higher.
FIIs return over $14 billion
Just months ago, FIIs had pulled out over $60 billion from India. Now, they've brought back more than $14 billion in just 15 trading sessions.
This wave of investment has sent the Nifty and Sensex to nine-month highs and boosted the rupee to 92.67 against the US dollar.
For young investors and market watchers, it's a strong sign that global confidence in India's economy is bouncing back.