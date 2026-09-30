FIIs sell nearly 10000 cr as DIIs buy 7000 cr
Business
Foreign institutional investors sold off Indian stocks in a big way on Tuesday, with net sales hitting nearly ₹10,000 crore, almost double the previous day's figure.
While FIIs were pulling out, domestic institutional investors stepped in and bought shares worth nearly ₹7,000 crore, helping cushion the blow.
Nifty down about 7% this month
Both Sensex and Nifty closed lower: Sensex dropped 243 points to 72,529 and Nifty slipped 64 points to 22,716. The Nifty is now down about 7% this month and could see its worst September in 25 years.
Most sectors struggled, especially IT stocks after Wipro's dip, though BSE managed a late jump on hopes of joining the Nifty index.