FIIs sell ₹12,943.58 cr as domestic buying totals ₹10,703.11 cr

Big moves in the stock market this week: foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold off ₹12,943.58 crore in Indian shares on Thursday, October 8, way more than their last session.

Domestic investors tried to balance things out by buying ₹10,703.11 crore worth of stocks, but it was not enough.

The main worry? A weak rupee and rising oil prices were among the possible reasons behind the FII outflow, along with elevated US Treasury yields and caution ahead of September-quarter earnings.