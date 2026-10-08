FIIs sell ₹12,943.58 cr as domestic buying totals ₹10,703.11 cr
Big moves in the stock market this week: foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold off ₹12,943.58 crore in Indian shares on Thursday, October 8, way more than their last session.
Domestic investors tried to balance things out by buying ₹10,703.11 crore worth of stocks, but it was not enough.
The main worry? A weak rupee and rising oil prices were among the possible reasons behind the FII outflow, along with elevated US Treasury yields and caution ahead of September-quarter earnings.
Nifty 50 hits April 2025 low
This heavy selling dragged the Nifty 50 down 1.64% (its lowest point since April 2025) and pulled the Sensex back to early 2024 levels.
Metal, realty, and industrial stocks dropped over 2%, while IT and housing finance shares held up better.
It is not just India feeling the pressure; high US Treasury yields and expensive oil were among the factors weighing on markets.