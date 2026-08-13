FIIs sell ₹510.69cr as DIIs buy ₹4,353.09cr in India
Foreign investors (FIIs) kept selling Indian stocks for the second day straight, pulling out ₹510.69 crore on Thursday.
Meanwhile, domestic investors (DIIs) jumped in and bought up shares, becoming net buyers at ₹4,353.09 crore, even as FIIs were offloading theirs.
Sensex edges up Nifty slips
The markets barely moved overall: The Sensex edged up 114 points to 78,080, while the Nifty slipped 40 points to 24,396.
Midcap stocks did a bit better. Tata Consumer Products and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles bounced back, but Hindalco and UltraTech Cement fell on royalty worries.
Astral soared 8% after good earnings; Page Industries and NALCO dropped nearly 5% each due to weak results and lower aluminum prices.
The rupee also dipped slightly against the US dollar, just another mixed day for Indian markets.