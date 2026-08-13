FIIs sell ₹510.69cr as DIIs buy ₹4,353.09cr in India

The markets barely moved overall: The Sensex edged up 114 points to 78,080, while the Nifty slipped 40 points to 24,396.

Midcap stocks did a bit better. Tata Consumer Products and Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles bounced back, but Hindalco and UltraTech Cement fell on royalty worries.

Astral soared 8% after good earnings; Page Industries and NALCO dropped nearly 5% each due to weak results and lower aluminum prices.

The rupee also dipped slightly against the US dollar, just another mixed day for Indian markets.