FIIs sell ₹735.83cr while DIIs add ₹704.93cr in India
Foreign investors kept selling Indian stocks for the third day in a row, pulling out ₹735.83 crore on Wednesday.
On the flip side, domestic investors stayed bullish with a sixth straight day of buying, adding ₹704.93 crore.
It's a clear sign that while foreign funds are cautious, local players are still backing the market.
Cement stocks rally rupee slips
FIIs sold more than they bought (₹13,943 crore vs. ₹13,207 crore), but DIIs did the opposite, buying more than they sold (₹16,226 crore vs. ₹15,521 crore).
The Sensex and Nifty both ended slightly higher; cement stocks like UltraTech got a nice boost thanks to strong results from Nuvoco Vistas.
Metals and IT weren't as lucky, Hindalco took a hit.
Meanwhile, the rupee slipped against the dollar as high oil prices and tensions in West Asia kept pressure on India's currency.