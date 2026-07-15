FIIs sell ₹735.83cr while DIIs add ₹704.93cr in India

FIIs sold more than they bought (₹13,943 crore vs. ₹13,207 crore), but DIIs did the opposite, buying more than they sold (₹16,226 crore vs. ₹15,521 crore).

The Sensex and Nifty both ended slightly higher; cement stocks like UltraTech got a nice boost thanks to strong results from Nuvoco Vistas.

Metals and IT weren't as lucky, Hindalco took a hit.

Meanwhile, the rupee slipped against the dollar as high oil prices and tensions in West Asia kept pressure on India's currency.