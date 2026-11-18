Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman concludes 5th pre-Budget meeting with stakeholders
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman just wrapped up her fifth prebudget meeting, this time chatting with stakeholders from capital markets, banking, financial services, and insurance sector.
The goal? To gather real-world insights from key industries as the government shapes next year's financial game plan.
Finance Minister meets economists before budget
Before this, Sitharaman also met top economists to hear their suggestions, showing the government wants a range of voices in the mix.
The Union Budget drops on February 1, 2027, but keep an eye out for the Economic Survey coming a few days earlier (January 29 or 31, 2027) for a sneak peek at how India's economy is doing.