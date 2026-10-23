Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman convenes 30th FSDC in New Delhi
Business
On Friday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman brought together India's key financial watchdogs, including the Reserve Bank of India, the Securities and Exchange Board of India, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India, and others, for the 30th Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC) meeting in New Delhi.
The main goal? To make sure India's financial system stays strong and stable.
FSDC fosters regulator coordination since 2010
Since 2010, the FSDC has helped different regulators work as a team, tackling challenges together instead of in silos.
By sharing updates and planning next steps, they aim to protect your money, boost financial know-how across the country, and keep big companies in check so the economy keeps moving forward.