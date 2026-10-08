Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman leads GST Council to simplify compliance
Business
The latest GST Council meeting in Delhi, led by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, is all about making life simpler for businesses and taxpayers.
Instead of changing tax rates, the focus this time is on fixing how things work behind the scenes, like speeding up refunds and making registration less of a headache.
GST Council proposes 17-day refunds
If these proposals go through, GST refunds could be processed in just 17 days (way faster than before).
There's also talk about expanding refund options for businesses stuck with inverted duty structures, plus making it much easier for small businesses and online sellers to register.
The council is also rethinking its approach to legal action, focusing more on recovering dues than sending people to court.