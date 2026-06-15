Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman warns India faces oil, trade risks
India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman just flagged some big risks for the economy: think global trade tensions, rising prices for essentials like oil, supply chain hiccups, and unpredictable weather.
She pointed out that because India relies heavily on imports like crude oil, any changes in shipping costs or global politics hit hard.
India stocks grains, eases foreign investment
To keep things steady, the government's stocked up on food grains in case monsoons fall short and rural incomes take a hit.
They're also making it easier for foreign investors to put money into India by opening up bond markets and letting public institutions raise funds overseas with help from the RBI.
On a brighter note, Sitharaman highlighted fresh opportunities in AI, defense tech, and clean energy, plus new pushes to attract investment in data centers and global capability centers across states.
Sitharaman said: "We recognize that we need more foreign capital to come in, and we have taken a very calibrated approach to make sure that the markets do receive the required investments," aiming for more jobs and future growth.