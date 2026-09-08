Finance Ministry delays PLI rollout for PSBs in fiscal 2026
Business
The Finance Ministry has decided to hold off on rolling out the Performance Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for public sector banks in fiscal 2026.
This comes after bank employees flagged concerns about how the scheme was set up, so now the government will discuss these issues further with staff before making any moves.
Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh seeks PLI rethink
On Monday, a group of bank employees led by Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to talk things out.
They asked for a rethink on the PLI structure, review of ex gratia, and medical facilities for retired employees.
The ministry said it's listening and wants to find solutions that work for both employees and customers, so everyone's interests are looked after.