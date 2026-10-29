Finance Ministry expects India economy to grow steadily through FY27
Good news on the economic front: the Finance Ministry expects India's economy to keep growing steadily through the rest of FY27.
Even with global ups and downs, strong industry and services are likely to keep things moving at home.
To help keep prices in check, officials are planning targeted steps, like managing supplies and keeping an eye on currency stability.
Government acts on inflation, India's reserves
The review points out that inflation is still a concern, especially with ongoing world tensions and unpredictable energy prices.
The government is taking action by releasing more Kharif onions into markets and putting stock limits on sugar.
There's also some worry about how El Nino could impact crops during the next Rabi season, but overall, India's healthy foreign reserves and solid capital inflows are helping to keep things stable.