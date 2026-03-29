How US-Iran war is affecting India's economy this March

India 's economic growth showed resilience until February 2026, driven by strong domestic demand and infrastructure development. However, the Finance Ministry's March Monthly Economic Review has flagged early signs of moderation in the economy. This comes as external shocks from West Asia crisis and rising crude prices start to impact India. The report highlights that "economic activity in India remained robust up to February 2026," with both supply- and demand-side indicators performing well during this period.

Economic indicators Manufacturing, services, and consumption activity expand High-frequency indicators have backed the report's findings, with manufacturing and services activity staying in expansion territory. Consumption indicators such as vehicle sales and digital payments also showed strong growth. The review highlights that "strong growth in steel and cement production... underscores sustained momentum in infrastructure and construction activity, supported by public capital expenditure." This shows government-led capex is still effective in anchoring growth despite global volatility.

Market disruption West Asia shocks disrupt India's logistics The report's tone shifts as it examines early signals from March, when geopolitical tensions in West Asia started to disrupt energy markets and logistics chains. The review says, "The recent shocks are being transmitted through higher input costs, supply constraints, and pressures across sectors." These factors have led to early signs of moderation in economic activity. This is visible in some high-frequency indicators such as a month-on-month decline in e-way bill generation and softening output growth in flash PMI estimates.

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Cost pressures Energy and logistics costs squeeze industries Rising input costs, particularly for energy and logistics, are emerging as major challenges. The report notes that supply disruptions and rising freight and insurance costs are being passed on to domestic production chains, creating cost-push pressures across industries. These pressures are especially felt in sectors relying heavily on imported inputs. Here, growth risks are becoming increasingly apparent.

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