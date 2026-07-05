New rules for origin of goods under India-UK pact notified
What's the story
The Ministry of Finance has announced new rules to determine the origin of goods under the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA). The rules will come into effect from July 15. A certificate of origin is a critical document for exports to avail duty benefits under India's trade agreements with partner countries. It is crucial to establish the origin of goods so that products from third countries do not wrongly avail themselves of preferential tariff benefits under these agreements.
Certification authority
CBIC issued a notification on this matter
The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has issued a notification allowing entities authorized by both countries to issue these certificates in their respective nations. The rules, officially called the Customs Tariff (Determination of Origin of Goods under Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement between India and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland) Rules, 2026, will come into force on July 15, 2026.
Trade benefits
CETA to create new opportunities in several sectors
The CETA guarantees duty-free access for 99% of India's exports to the UK, covering almost the entire trade basket. This is likely to create new opportunities for labor-intensive sectors such as textiles, marine products, leather goods, footwear, sports goods, and toys as well as fast-growing sectors such as engineering goods, auto components, and organic chemicals.
Information
India-UK bilateral trade grew over $25 billion last fiscal
Bilateral trade between India and the UK grew 8.62% to $25.12 billion (exports: $13.44 billion; imports: $11.68 billion) in 2025-26, up from $23.13 billion in 2024-25. India recorded a trade surplus of $1.76 billion in the last fiscal year.
Compliance requirement
Expert says new rules will help implement CETA
Rajat Mohan, Managing Partner at AMRG Global, stressed the importance of these new rules in implementing the CETA. He said while the agreement offers significant tariff advantages, these benefits will only be available to goods that genuinely meet the prescribed origin criteria. "The framework strengthens the integrity of the FTA by preventing misuse through third-country routing and ensuring that concessions accrue only to legitimate manufacturers and exporters," he added.