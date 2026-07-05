The rules will come into effect from July 15

New rules for origin of goods under India-UK pact notified

By Akash Pandey 11:51 am Jul 05, 202611:51 am

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The Ministry of Finance has announced new rules to determine the origin of goods under the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA). The rules will come into effect from July 15. A certificate of origin is a critical document for exports to avail duty benefits under India's trade agreements with partner countries. It is crucial to establish the origin of goods so that products from third countries do not wrongly avail themselves of preferential tariff benefits under these agreements.