Finance Ministry: Rupee REER hits decade low, boosting India exports Business May 30, 2026

India's exports just got a boost, thanks to the rupee's Real Effective Exchange Rate (REER) dropping to its lowest in over a decade.

According to the Finance Ministry's May 2026 review, a REER of 92.72 (well below the standard 100) means Indian goods and services are now more affordable for global buyers.