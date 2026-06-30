Finance ministry says India economy holding up despite slower growth
India's economy is holding up well, according to the finance ministry's latest review, even if growth has slowed a bit.
The good news: foreign investors are putting money back into Indian government bonds, which helps with stability.
But the report also points out some real challenges on the horizon, like unpredictable monsoons, El Nino weather patterns, and global tensions that could make things tricky for prices.
Foreign debt inflows increase India's exposure
With foreign debt investors coming back, equity flows could get a boost as fears about an AI market bubble mount.
Still, this also means India is more exposed to sudden changes in global markets.
On top of that, while recent peace in West Asia has helped steady energy prices for now, any fresh disruptions in oil supply or shipping could hit India's costs hard.
The government says it has worked on both long-term fixes and quick responses to keep the economy resilient.