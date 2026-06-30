Finance ministry says India economy holding up despite slower growth

Foreign debt inflows increase India's exposure

With foreign debt investors coming back, equity flows could get a boost as fears about an AI market bubble mount.

Still, this also means India is more exposed to sudden changes in global markets.

On top of that, while recent peace in West Asia has helped steady energy prices for now, any fresh disruptions in oil supply or shipping could hit India's costs hard.

The government says it has worked on both long-term fixes and quick responses to keep the economy resilient.