Finance ministry sets 3-day vendor and contractor payments August 2026
Business
Big update for anyone working with the government: starting in August 2026, all payments to vendors and contractors will be processed within just three working days.
The finance ministry is moving everything online, so no more waiting around for paperwork.
This should make getting paid a lot faster and less stressful.
Ministries shift to digital e-bills end-July
To make this happen, every ministry is shifting to a digital e-bill system by the end of July.
This means each payment gets tracked with a unique number, cutting down on errors and making things way more transparent.
Most ministries are nearly done switching over, so faster payments are about to become the new normal.