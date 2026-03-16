Financial crisis warning: Oil prices could trigger earnings risk

Big market swings can impact everything from jobs to savings. Hartnett points out warning signs: pricey oil, a strong dollar, high bond yields (over 5% on 30-year Treasuries), and if the S&P 500 drops below 6,600. These developments could raise pressure for policy intervention.

Private credit markets under pressure

Private credit markets are feeling pressure: banks such as JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley are tightening up on withdrawals and loan checks.

Over in Europe, European Central Bank official Peter Kazimir is watching for inflation from West Asia that might force interest rate hikes—a reminder of policy missteps just before the last crash.

Markets seem hopeful any Iran conflict will be brief, but experts aren't letting their guard down.