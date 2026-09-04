Financial education 1% Club launches AI CFO for personalized guidance
Business
1% Club, known for financial education, just launched an AI-powered CFO that pulls together your financial info and gives you tailored advice.
The goal? To help you spend smarter, invest better, and actually hit your savings targets without the guesswork.
Sharan Hegde: people want actionable advice
This move shifts 1% Club from just teaching finance to actually guiding you through it.
Founder Sharan Hegde put it simply: "People want actionable advice, not just theoretical knowledge."
With so many fintech options out there, 1% Club hopes this hands-on AI tool will stand out for anyone looking to get a real grip on their money.