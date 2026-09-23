Findability Sciences CEO Anand Mahurkar: AI must fit real systems
Integrating AI at work isn't just about swapping out people for robots.
According to Findability Sciences founder and CEO Anand Mahurkar, it's about figuring out how to actually make AI fit into real-world systems.
He points out that while tools like ChatGPT get all the buzz, companies, especially in manufacturing, struggle to connect all their data from machines and environments so AI can really help.
Findability Sciences's ICUP builds corporate memory
To solve this, Findability Sciences uses something called the ICUP framework: infrastructure, collection, unification, processing, and presentation.
It starts with a "data census" to pull together scattered info into one place, building what Mahurkar calls the corporate memory needed for effective AI.
He also says companies need to move past small experiments and start using AI at scale with a "factory mindset."
Predictive analytics, computer vision cut downtime
Mahurkar adds that predictive analytics and computer vision are just as important as generative AI: they help spot machine issues early and make better decisions.
The big goal? Less downtime and waste on the factory floor by making smarter use of all that data.