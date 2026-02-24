Findability Sciences is helping Maharashtra draft its agri-AI policy
Findability Sciences has been shortlisted by Maharashtra for its Maha Agri-AI Policy 2025-2029, a big step toward smarter, tech-driven farming.
The goal? Better crop yields, stronger climate resilience, and higher farmer incomes—all while supporting India's future growth and the UN's sustainability goals.
The company uses AI and analytics to turn raw farm and factory data into real-time insights.
Through its Stomata Labs division, it helps sugar farmers and mills make better decisions—improving crops in the field and efficiency at the mill.
Founder Anand Mahurkar says they're all about practical solutions: from crop forecasting to process optimization, they aim to help farmers improve yields and enable mill operators to optimize margins.
Their AI tools aim to make everyday decisions easier—and more rewarding—for everyone in agriculture.