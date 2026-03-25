Finnable's AI agent Fiya is transforming customer support experience
Business
AI is shaking up India's fintech scene in a big way this year.
Forget basic chatbots. Companies like Finnable are rolling out advanced AI agents like Fiya, which can actually solve customer problems on their own.
This means faster help, lower costs, and smoother service for everyone.
Finnable's AI tools are making a real difference
Finnable isn't stopping at customer support.
Its FinRadar tool spots financial risks early using behavioral data, while its document AI has processed more than 92,000 files, saving ₹12 lakh a year.
Plus, its real-time photo-matching system has blocked more than 450 fraud attempts, making things safer and more trustworthy for users.