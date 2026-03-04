Fino Payments Bank's SFB transition on track amid GST probe Business Mar 04, 2026

Fino Payments Bank is still moving ahead with its plan to become a small finance bank (SFB), even though CEO Rishi Gupta was recently arrested under the GST Act; the probe relates to some program managers who were linked to the now-banned real money gaming sector.

Interim head Ketan Merchant said there was no impact on SFB plans and that deposits, balances and business volumes remained intact, so it's business as usual for customers.