Fino Payments Bank's UPI transactions plummet over 50%

Transition to payment aggregator model is hurting the bank

To keep up with new rules, Fino is moving from a traditional bank-led setup to acting as a payment aggregator, but this change has reduced digital revenue—halving digital earnings over multiple quarters (from ₹117 crore in Q4 FY25 to ₹62 crore in Q3 FY26).

Even though the number of active merchants dipped and then bounced back recently, ongoing regulatory pressure is still making it hard for the bank to grow and bring on new partners.