Fireflies AI seeks acquisitions of Indian voice and automation startups

To win over India's price-conscious market, Fireflies just launched a budget-friendly "Lite" plan at about one-third of its usual price.

The move comes as India's AI scene is booming, with nearly $980 million in mergers and acquisitions deals in the startup space this year alone.

While Fireflies isn't chasing new funding right now, they might raise more cash if the right acquisition pops up, either in India or back in the US.