Fireflies AI seeks acquisitions of Indian voice and automation startups
Fireflies AI, the $1 billion San Francisco-based unicorn behind smart note-taking tools, is setting its sights on acquiring Indian startups, especially those working on voice AI and automation.
Co-founder and CEO Krish Ramineni called out how Indian founders are making creative, cost-effective tech using open-source models and local hosting.
Fireflies launches India budget 'Lite' plan
To win over India's price-conscious market, Fireflies just launched a budget-friendly "Lite" plan at about one-third of its usual price.
The move comes as India's AI scene is booming, with nearly $980 million in mergers and acquisitions deals in the startup space this year alone.
While Fireflies isn't chasing new funding right now, they might raise more cash if the right acquisition pops up, either in India or back in the US.