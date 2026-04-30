Firm 137 Ventures raises over $700 million for growth stage startups
137 Ventures, a venture capital firm started by Justin Fishner-Wolfson, has pulled in more than $700 million for two new funds aimed at growth-stage startups.
They're putting their money behind companies that could really shake up industries: think defense tech, AI, and advanced manufacturing.
In the trailing 12 months, they invested more than $1 billion across these fast-moving sectors.
Firm 137 Ventures bets on SpaceX
Their portfolio already features names like Cognition, Hadrian Automation, and Anduril, all big in AI and defense.
But the real headliner is SpaceX: 137 Ventures has backed them since 2010 with about two dozen investments.
With SpaceX gearing up for a potentially trillion-dollar IPO this year, it's clear 137 Ventures is betting on game-changers, and their new funds are set to keep that momentum going.