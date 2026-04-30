Firm 137 Ventures raises over $700 million for growth stage startups

Firm 137 Ventures bets on SpaceX

Their portfolio already features names like Cognition, Hadrian Automation, and Anduril, all big in AI and defense.

But the real headliner is SpaceX: 137 Ventures has backed them since 2010 with about two dozen investments.

With SpaceX gearing up for a potentially trillion-dollar IPO this year, it's clear 137 Ventures is betting on game-changers, and their new funds are set to keep that momentum going.