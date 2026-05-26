Firms move key operations to India as AI expands capabilities

Automation lets Indian teams do more

Brands like Daimler Truck and Target India are bringing more tech work in-house, with some external outsourcing still in place.

AI is helping them get more done without needing bigger teams.

As Sandip Patel from IBM India put it, automation lets companies "to do a lot more with the same complementary people."

Executives expect AI's role in Indian operations will only keep growing as firms aim for greater efficiency and control.