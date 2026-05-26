Firms move key operations to India as AI expands capabilities
Business
Big companies are shifting their important operations to India, and it's not just about saving money anymore.
Thanks to advances in artificial intelligence, Indian hubs are now handling major roles like engineering, product development, and analytics, giving companies more control over their work.
Automation lets Indian teams do more
Brands like Daimler Truck and Target India are bringing more tech work in-house, with some external outsourcing still in place.
AI is helping them get more done without needing bigger teams.
As Sandip Patel from IBM India put it, automation lets companies "to do a lot more with the same complementary people."
Executives expect AI's role in Indian operations will only keep growing as firms aim for greater efficiency and control.