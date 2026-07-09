Firms with strong AI commitments boost headcount and entry-level hiring
Business
A new report says companies going big on AI aren't just automating: they're actually growing their teams.
In fact, firms with strong, long-term AI commitments boosted their head count by more than 10% within two years of adopting the technology.
Entry-level hiring jumped 12%, mostly thanks to a need for recent graduates who know their way around AI tools.
High-intensity adopters spend $33.67 per-employee monthly
High-intensity adopters are putting real money into AI, about $33.67 per employee per month, while others spend just a few dollars.
This bigger investment is potentially paying off with faster product launches and better sales numbers.
But smaller companies are having a tougher time keeping up, since they often lack the resources and networks needed to dive deep into AI.