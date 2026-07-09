Firms with strong AI commitments boost headcount and entry-level hiring Business Jul 09, 2026

A new report says companies going big on AI aren't just automating: they're actually growing their teams.

In fact, firms with strong, long-term AI commitments boosted their head count by more than 10% within two years of adopting the technology.

Entry-level hiring jumped 12%, mostly thanks to a need for recent graduates who know their way around AI tools.