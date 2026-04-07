Firmus Technologies raises $505 million to ramp Asia-Pacific AI infrastructure
Business
Firmus Technologies has landed $505 million in new funding, led by Coatue and with support from NVIDIA.
Now valued at $5.5 billion, Firmus plans to use this cash to ramp up AI infrastructure across Asia-Pacific, leaning on NVIDIA's advanced tech.
Southgate to host 36,000 NVIDIA accelerators
Firmus is rolling out its Southgate project: renewable energy-powered data centers starting in Tasmania, Australia, which will pack 36,000 NVIDIA accelerator chips.
With over $1.3 billion raised in the last six months for projects in Australia and Singapore, Firmus is catching the eye of a major global client and helping shape a more sustainable AI future for the region.