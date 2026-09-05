iBRICS summit in Delhi next week: What's on the agenda
What's the story
The first-ever iBRICS Summit will be held in New Delhi on September 12 and 13. More than 500 institutional investors, pension funds, and family offices with a combined wealth of over $1 trillion will attend the two-day event. The summit is being organized by the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute (SWFI) in conjunction with the 18th BRICS Summit.
Summit objectives
Linking sovereign capital with bankable infrastructure
The iBRICS Summit intends to link sovereign capital with bankable infrastructure, energy, and digital capacity projects across BRICS member states and partner nations.
SWFI Chairman and Lead Co-Chair of iBRICS, Lakshmi Narayanan, stressed the importance of this summit at a time when BRICS economies are adjusting to changing trade patterns, US tariffs, and high dollar-clearing costs.
Direct access
Direct access to allocate capital differently
Narayanan said, "With tariffs and sanctions stressing traditional corridors, funds and ministries need direct access to allocate capital differently."
He added that the summit would offer a dedicated venue for this purpose.
The event will also work on linking national fast-payment networks such as India's UPI and Brazil's Pix with CBDC interoperability.