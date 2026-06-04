Quick-commerce start-up FirstClub doubles valuation to $255M

FirstClub, a Bengaluru -based start-up, has raised $55 million in a Series B funding round led by Peak XV Partners and Sofina. The latest investment has more than doubled the company's valuation from $120 million in September 2025 to an impressive $255 million. Existing investors Accel, RTP Global, and Paramark Ventures also participated in this round of financing. With this latest investment, FirstClub's total funding now stands at $86 million.

Market strategy Quick-commerce market in India As the online grocery shopping trend grows, India's quick-commerce market is projected to expand from $6.2 billion in FY25 to an estimated $11-12 billion in FY26, according to ICICI Securities. While major players have made online grocery shopping popular with super-fast deliveries, FirstClub is betting on a different strategy. The start-up believes that a segment of consumers will prefer quality and product curation over speed of delivery.

Business model About FirstClub Founded in 2024 by former Flipkart executive Ayyappan R, FirstClub offers a curated online grocery platform with around 4,000 products. The start-up conducts quality checks on fresh produce and lab-tests certain staples. It also collaborates with brands to create exclusive products. This strategy is aimed at establishing FirstClub as a trusted destination for groceries rather than just another fast-delivery service.

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Growth trajectory Key numbers and metrics FirstClub has a customer base of over 60% women-led households. The start-up has received a positive response from customers, with more than one million orders and 170,000 households acquired within a year of launching in Bengaluru. It is currently operating at an annualized gross market value (total goods sold on its platform) of about $50 million, with customers averaging over four orders per month and spending around ₹1,200 ($13) per order.

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