FirstClub posts ₹97.5cr FY26 loss on ₹169.4cr supply chain spend
FirstClub, a premium grocery delivery startup from Bengaluru, wrapped up its first year (FY26) with a net loss of ₹97.5 crore and revenue of ₹64 crore.
The big loss mainly comes from heavy spending (₹169.4 crore) to build out its supply chain and attract new customers.
FirstClub spent ₹45.3cr/team ₹13.4cr/ad ₹10cr/logistics
FirstClub spent ₹45.3 crore on building its team, ₹13.4 crore on advertising to get noticed, and another ₹10 crore on logistics.
It's a bold move for a newcomer trying to stand out in the crowded grocery delivery scene, betting big now in hopes of future growth.