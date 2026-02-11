FirstClub raises $23 million to supercharge premium grocery delivery
FirstClub, started by former Cleartrip CEO Ayyappan R in June 2025, just raised $23 million in Series A funding led by Accel and RTP Global.
This fresh round follows an earlier $8 million seed raise, bringing big-name investors like Blume Founders Fund and Aditya Birla Ventures on board.
FirstClub runs 15 clubhouses across Bengaluru, offering over 4,000 carefully picked products—from snacks to fresh produce—delivered to premium homes in under 30 minutes.
Their average order is ₹1,050 (about twice the industry norm) and a solid 60% of users keep coming back.
The plan: scale up to 35 clubhouses over the next six months, aiming to be serviceable across Bengaluru before Diwali.
The team (currently at 185 people) is gearing up to grow as they add new offerings like cafes, subscriptions, kids' and pet food, home care items, gifting options, and even furnishings—making it a one-stop shop for everything premium households might want.