FirstClub raises $23 million to supercharge premium grocery delivery

FirstClub runs 15 clubhouses across Bengaluru, offering over 4,000 carefully picked products—from snacks to fresh produce—delivered to premium homes in under 30 minutes.

Their average order is ₹1,050 (about twice the industry norm) and a solid 60% of users keep coming back.

The plan: scale up to 35 clubhouses over the next six months, aiming to be serviceable across Bengaluru before Diwali.