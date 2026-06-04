FirstClub raises $55 million in Series B, valuation doubles to $255 millionlion

FirstClub plans India expansion

FirstClub is planning to use this cash boost to expand beyond Bengaluru, grow its Hyderabad presence, and upgrade supply chains and technology.

The brand is all about clean-label products, fresh produce, and is looking to broaden its assortment into home products, kids' food, pet care and gifting.

In just nine months of full-scale operations, it's already delivered over 1.2 million orders and served more than 200,000 customers, so expect more stores (and maybe subscription perks) soon as they aim for bigger reach across India.