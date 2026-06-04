FirstClub raises $55 million in Series B, valuation doubles to $255 millionlion
FirstClub, a Bengaluru-based startup known for fresh groceries and quick deliveries, has raised $55 million in Series B funding.
With support from big names like Peak XV Partners and Sofina (plus existing backers), its total funding now stands at $86 million.
The company's valuation has more than doubled to $255 million.
FirstClub plans India expansion
FirstClub is planning to use this cash boost to expand beyond Bengaluru, grow its Hyderabad presence, and upgrade supply chains and technology.
The brand is all about clean-label products, fresh produce, and is looking to broaden its assortment into home products, kids' food, pet care and gifting.
In just nine months of full-scale operations, it's already delivered over 1.2 million orders and served more than 200,000 customers, so expect more stores (and maybe subscription perks) soon as they aim for bigger reach across India.