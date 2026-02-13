FirstCry parent Brainbees Solutions posts 12% revenue growth in Q3
FirstCry's parent company, Brainbees Solutions, just posted a 12% rise in revenue for Q3 FY26, hitting ₹2,424 crore.
But even with more money coming in, their losses grew sharply to ₹38 crore—more than double last year's number.
Rising costs of doing business
Costs went up across the board—procurement expenses rose 15% to ₹1,580 crore and employee benefits (including ESOPs) hit ₹197 crore.
All told, total expenses nearly matched total revenue at ₹2,469 crore.
Some bright spots in the report
On the bright side: FirstCry added 10% more unique customers (now 11.3 million), and its gross merchandise value climbed to ₹3,425 crore.
Their nine-month revenue is up 11%, and adjusted EBITDA improved by 25%, showing some healthy business momentum.
How are Brainbees's shares doing?
Brainbees's shares closed at ₹270 this week with a market cap of ₹14,096 crore.
Despite bigger losses, strong customer growth hints that FirstCry is still winning plenty of fans in India's busy e-commerce scene.