FirstCry parent Brainbees Solutions posts 12% revenue growth in Q3

FirstCry's parent company, Brainbees Solutions, just posted a 12% rise in revenue for Q3 FY26, hitting ₹2,424 crore. But even with more money coming in, their losses grew sharply to ₹38 crore—more than double last year's number.

Rising costs of doing business Costs went up across the board—procurement expenses rose 15% to ₹1,580 crore and employee benefits (including ESOPs) hit ₹197 crore.

All told, total expenses nearly matched total revenue at ₹2,469 crore.

Some bright spots in the report On the bright side: FirstCry added 10% more unique customers (now 11.3 million), and its gross merchandise value climbed to ₹3,425 crore.

Their nine-month revenue is up 11%, and adjusted EBITDA improved by 25%, showing some healthy business momentum.