FirstCry parent Brainbees Solutions sees a bigger net loss in the 3rd quarter (reported Feb 16, 2026)
Brainbees Solutions, the company behind FirstCry, reported a bigger net loss for the third quarter and saw its shares drop 11% on February 16, 2026.
Over the past 12 months (Feb 2025-Feb 2026), the stock is down 38%, mostly because investors are worried about profits.
Revenue up, but so are expenses
Revenue grew by nearly 12% to ₹2,423 crore as Brainbees pushed into rapid delivery.
But expenses jumped even more—up almost 13%—so losses widened to ₹38.4 crore from ₹14.7 crore in the year-ago period (2025).
In India, sales rose 9%, but profit margins slipped a bit.
Some bright spots in the results
Yes—subsidiary Globalbees saw revenue jump 22% and improved its margins.
Rocketbees also expanded fast, now covering 22 cities as competition heats up in quick commerce.
So while losses are still an issue, some parts of the business are showing real growth momentum.