FirstCry parent Brainbees Solutions sees a bigger net loss in the 3rd quarter (reported Feb 16, 2026) Business Feb 16, 2026

Brainbees Solutions, the company behind FirstCry, reported a bigger net loss for the third quarter and saw its shares drop 11% on February 16, 2026.

Over the past 12 months (Feb 2025-Feb 2026), the stock is down 38%, mostly because investors are worried about profits.