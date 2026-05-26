FirstCry posts ₹2,163 cr Q4 revenue, up 12%, cuts losses

FirstCry India sales ₹1,490 cr

Indian shoppers made a big impact: sales from India (online and offline) brought in ₹1,490 crore and accounted for nearly 70% of FirstCry's total revenue this quarter.

For all of FY26, the company saw its annual revenue climb 12% to ₹8,548 crore.

While spending on materials went up by 16%, employee expenses actually fell by 17%, including a chunk set aside for ESOPs.