FirstCry posts ₹2,163 cr Q4 revenue, up 12%, cuts losses
Business
FirstCry, the go-to brand for kids' products in India, pulled off a 12% year-over-year revenue boost in Q4 FY26, reaching ₹2,163 crore, even though numbers dipped compared to last quarter.
The company managed to cut its losses by more than half, dropping from ₹111.5 crore last year to just ₹48 crore this quarter.
FirstCry India sales ₹1,490 cr
Indian shoppers made a big impact: sales from India (online and offline) brought in ₹1,490 crore and accounted for nearly 70% of FirstCry's total revenue this quarter.
For all of FY26, the company saw its annual revenue climb 12% to ₹8,548 crore.
While spending on materials went up by 16%, employee expenses actually fell by 17%, including a chunk set aside for ESOPs.