FirstCry Q1 FY27 revenue up 13% to ₹2,106cr, losses ₹44cr
Business
FirstCry, the kids' retailer under Brainbees Solutions, pulled in ₹2,106 crore revenue for Q1 FY27, a 13% boost from last year.
Losses shrank by 34%, now at ₹44 crore compared to ₹67 crore before.
Even with these improvements, FirstCry is still not turning a profit.
Domestic sales contribute 69% of revenue
Most of the revenue (69%) came from domestic sales through both stores and online. GlobalBees, their subsidiary, chipped in ₹424 crore, while international markets added ₹232 crore.
Expenses were up too: procurement costs rose 37% to ₹1,337 crore and overall spending hit ₹2,177 crore.
Employee costs dropped slightly thanks to lower ESOP expenses. The company's market cap stands at ₹11,196 crore as of the end of today's trading session.