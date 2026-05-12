Fitch expects 4-5% rise in India's electricity demand FY27 Business May 12, 2026

India's electricity use is expected to jump by 4% to 5% in fiscal 2027, according to Fitch Ratings.

After a slow year in fiscal 2026, demand is bouncing back thanks to a busy economy and hotter weather.

The country hit a record peak demand of 256.1 gigawatts last April, but lighter monsoon rains could mean less hydropower and more pressure on other energy sources.