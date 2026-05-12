Fitch expects 4-5% rise in India's electricity demand FY27
Business
India's electricity use is expected to jump by 4% to 5% in fiscal 2027, according to Fitch Ratings.
After a slow year in fiscal 2026, demand is bouncing back thanks to a busy economy and hotter weather.
The country hit a record peak demand of 256.1 gigawatts last April, but lighter monsoon rains could mean less hydropower and more pressure on other energy sources.
India's renewables to rise 15%
Solar and wind power are picking up speed: renewables are set for another 15% boost next year after a big expansion.
Still, coal isn't going anywhere just yet; thermal power made up over 70% of India's electricity in fiscal 2026.
Fitch expects coal plants to keep running strong with steady supply and backup inventory through the start of fiscal 2027.