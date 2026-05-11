Fitch Group forecasts India GDP growth slowing to 6.7%

BMI keeps 6.7% forecast despite risks

BMI (the Fitch Group company) points out that recent tax tweaks helped keep inflation in check for now, but their effect won't last past mid-2026.

Plus, things like fewer new car registrations and lower electricity use hint that people are spending less overall.

If oil prices jump again or we get weak monsoon rains thanks to El Nino, inflation could get worse and growth might take another hit, but for now, BMI is sticking with its 6.7% forecast for FY2026-27.