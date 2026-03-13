Fitch nudges up India's growth outlook to 7.5% for FY26
Business
Fitch Ratings just nudged India's growth outlook for fiscal 2026 up to 7.5%, thanks mostly to strong spending by people and businesses:
Consumer spending is set to jump 8.6% and investment by 6.9%.
Even with a brief slowdown earlier this year, solid gains in services and big infrastructure projects are keeping India's economy looking bright.
Global growth forecast and potential risks
Globally, growth might cool off a bit (down to 2.6%) in 2026, partly because of oil price swings from ongoing geopolitical tensions.
Still, India's holding steady with robust GST collections and booming digital payments.
The catch? Rising oil prices could push up inflation or mess with the country's trade balance: HDFC Bank said higher crude costs from West Asian tensions could drag on growth.