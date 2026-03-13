Fitch nudges up India's growth outlook to 7.5% for FY26 Business Mar 13, 2026

Fitch Ratings just nudged India's growth outlook for fiscal 2026 up to 7.5%, thanks mostly to strong spending by people and businesses:

Consumer spending is set to jump 8.6% and investment by 6.9%.

Even with a brief slowdown earlier this year, solid gains in services and big infrastructure projects are keeping India's economy looking bright.