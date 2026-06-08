Oil market will see oversupply after Hormuz reopening: Fitch Ratings

Price forecast

Agency forecasts average Brent price of $87 per barrel

Fitch Ratings predicts an average Brent crude oil price of $87 per barrel for 2026, based on the assumption of a five-month closure. The agency also expects that current price spikes are temporary and will decline sharply once shipping through the strait resumes. This is because they expect global oil markets to return to oversupply from September 2026, driven by rapid recovery in Middle Eastern production and strong supply growth from non-OPEC producers.