Oil market will see oversupply after Hormuz reopening: Fitch Ratings
What's the story
Fitch Ratings has predicted that the global oil market will return to oversupply after the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. The forecast comes after a recent spike in oil prices due to the strategic waterway's closure. The ratings agency emphasized that this disruption is more of a temporary logistical supply shock than a permanent loss in production capacity.
Market impact
Fitch's base-case scenario assumes end-July reopening
Fitch Ratings clarified that the closure of the Strait of Hormuz has caused a short-term logistical supply shock. However, they believe this won't change the long-term market trajectory. The agency expects conditions will return to surplus later this year. Their base-case scenario assumes that the strait will reopen by end-July 2026, effectively marking a five-month closure period.
Price forecast
Agency forecasts average Brent price of $87 per barrel
Fitch Ratings predicts an average Brent crude oil price of $87 per barrel for 2026, based on the assumption of a five-month closure. The agency also expects that current price spikes are temporary and will decline sharply once shipping through the strait resumes. This is because they expect global oil markets to return to oversupply from September 2026, driven by rapid recovery in Middle Eastern production and strong supply growth from non-OPEC producers.
Surplus projection
Anticipated oversupply to weigh heavily on oil prices
Fitch Ratings estimates that oversupply could reach around four million mmbpd in Q4 2026, depending on OPEC's production decisions. This anticipated supply surplus is expected to weigh heavily on oil prices and create significant downward pressure on the market during late 2026.