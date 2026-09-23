Fitch raises 2026-27 India growth outlook to 6.9% from 6.4%
Business
Fitch just raised its outlook for India's GDP growth in 2026-27 to 6.9%, up from 6.4%.
The boost comes thanks to India's steady economic momentum, even with global hiccups like the U.S.-Iran conflict.
India FY26 growth strong, Fitch warns
India's economy outperformed in FY26, with GDP jumping 8.6% in 1Q26 (4QFY26) and ending the year at 7.8%.
Still, Fitch warns about slower growth ahead due to weaker manufacturing, patchy monsoon rains affecting crops, and rising prices, especially food.
Inflation is expected to peak at 5.5% by December before easing off, while private investment is set to grow over 10%, and the rupee should stay pretty stable this year.