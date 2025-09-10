Fitch raises India's FY26 growth forecast to 6.9%

Fitch highlights risks, but sees positive trends

The surge was led by a 9.3% jump in services and a solid 7% rise in private consumption between April and June.

Still, Fitch points out some risks ahead, like new US tariffs on Indian imports that kicked in last month and could affect trade.

On the plus side, business activity is at its highest in years, and recent GST reforms might give consumer spending another nudge—though growth is expected to cool off slightly after FY26.