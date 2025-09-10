Next Article
HAL's stock rises 2% on robust Q1 results
HAL's stock rose 2% to ₹4,544 on Wednesday, catching the eye of investors after the company posted solid Q1 results.
Revenue for April-June 2025 hit ₹4,819 crore—up from last year's ₹4,347 crore—showing steady growth.
Last fiscal's performance and shareholder returns
For the year ending March 2025, HAL reported revenue of nearly ₹31,000 crore and a net profit jump to ₹8,323 crore from ₹7,594 crore in FY24.
Earnings per share also improved.
On top of that, shareholders get a final dividend of ₹15 per share this August (after a ₹25 interim dividend in February), plus last year's stock split made shares more accessible.