HAL's stock rises 2% on robust Q1 results

Last fiscal's performance and shareholder returns

For the year ending March 2025, HAL reported revenue of nearly ₹31,000 crore and a net profit jump to ₹8,323 crore from ₹7,594 crore in FY24.

Earnings per share also improved.

On top of that, shareholders get a final dividend of ₹15 per share this August (after a ₹25 interim dividend in February), plus last year's stock split made shares more accessible.