Fitch Ratings expects 9% FY27 revenue growth for Indian firms
Business
Fitch Ratings expects Indian companies to see their revenues jump by 9% in FY27, up from 5% in FY26.
The main drivers: higher prices for natural resources and solid demand in areas like petroleum, steel, cement, power, and construction.
India's economy set to grow 6.4%
India's economy is set to grow by 6.4% in FY27 (financial year ending March 2027), with ongoing infrastructure projects giving businesses a lift.
Still, there are some challenges ahead: rising oil prices from global tensions and unpredictable weather could dampen demand for crop protection chemicals and affect rural incomes.
Despite these bumps, Fitch says strong demand should help most Indian companies stay steady.