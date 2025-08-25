Next Article
Fitch reaffirms India's 'BBB-' rating: What does it mean?
Fitch Ratings just reaffirmed India's long-term credit rating at 'BBB-' with a stable outlook (as of August 25).
The main reasons? India's strong economic growth and steady external finances.
Even with some fiscal hurdles, Fitch expects India's economy to keep rolling, projecting a healthy 6.5% GDP growth by FY26.
Fitch sees potential for gradual improvement in debt levels
India's solid growth and stable finances are helping its credit profile—even as debt and fiscal challenges linger in the background.
Fitch says that if macro stability keeps improving, debt levels could slowly come down over time.
Overall, the agency seems confident that India can handle its financial pressures while staying on track for more growth.