Gold crosses ₹1 lakh mark on MCX: Check rates

Experts' views on gold's current status

Market experts like Manoj Kumar Jain and Rahul Kalantri point to global tensions—especially around Ukraine—and currency swings as big reasons for gold's popularity right now.

Jain suggests buying gold if prices dip near ₹99,900 with hopes of a rise to ₹1,01,100.

Kalantri recommends keeping an eye on geopolitical shifts and currency changes that could shake things up further.