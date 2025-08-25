Next Article
Gold crosses ₹1 lakh mark on MCX: Check rates
Gold futures on MCX just crossed the ₹1 lakh mark per 10gm on Monday, nudged up by talk of possible US interest rate cuts.
Silver futures rose too, hitting ₹1,16,383 per kilo.
These moves followed Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comments about ongoing economic challenges and inflation at the recent Jackson Hole Symposium.
Experts' views on gold's current status
Market experts like Manoj Kumar Jain and Rahul Kalantri point to global tensions—especially around Ukraine—and currency swings as big reasons for gold's popularity right now.
Jain suggests buying gold if prices dip near ₹99,900 with hopes of a rise to ₹1,01,100.
Kalantri recommends keeping an eye on geopolitical shifts and currency changes that could shake things up further.